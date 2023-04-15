Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $20.73. Avantor shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 807,294 shares.

Specifically, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Avantor Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

