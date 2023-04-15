Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells $141,902.64 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sargen sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $141,902.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 6.1 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 618,000 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

