Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $177.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

