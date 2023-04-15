Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.12 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.