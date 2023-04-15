Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 190,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 181,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,875,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $698.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

