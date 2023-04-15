BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

