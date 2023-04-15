Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.56 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

