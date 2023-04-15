Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

