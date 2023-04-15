Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

