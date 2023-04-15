Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,863 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

