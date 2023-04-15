BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $13.39 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

