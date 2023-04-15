Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 87.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capri by 17.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

