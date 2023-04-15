Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.