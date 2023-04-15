CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

