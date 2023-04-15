Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CFG stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

