City Holding Co. Sells 1,466 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

