Clarius Group LLC Has $41.29 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

