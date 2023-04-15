Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.85 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 7.6 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

