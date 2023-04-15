Comerica Bank Acquires 335 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 32.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 86.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,319.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,301.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,281.11. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

