Comerica Bank Acquires 873 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $23,535,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

