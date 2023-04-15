Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LIVN opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

