Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.14 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

