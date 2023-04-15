Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

