Comerica Bank Buys 22,518 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

