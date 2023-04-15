Comerica Bank Buys 6,386 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,991,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,713,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

