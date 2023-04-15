Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 76,296 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

