Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

