Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.