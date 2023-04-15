Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,797,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Stock Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of CROX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

