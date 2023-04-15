Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile



Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

