Comerica Bank Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

