Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

