Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

