Comerica Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

