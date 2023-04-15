Comerica Bank Has $3.30 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

CMC opened at $47.53 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

