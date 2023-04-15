Comerica Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in United States Steel by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 60,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

