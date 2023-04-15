Comerica Bank Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.40 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

