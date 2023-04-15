Comerica Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,308,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

