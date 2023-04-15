Comerica Bank Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

