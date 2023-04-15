Comerica Bank Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

