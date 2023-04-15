Comerica Bank Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

