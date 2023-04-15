Comerica Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,740,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $109.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.