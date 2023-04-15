Comerica Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

