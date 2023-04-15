Comerica Bank Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.47 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $203.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.