Comerica Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

