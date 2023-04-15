Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

