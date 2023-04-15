Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $118.36.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

