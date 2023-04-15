Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

