Comerica Bank Invests $3.71 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

About Antero Resources

Shares of AR stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

