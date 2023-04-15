Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.